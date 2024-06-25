Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
25.06.2024 16:31 Uhr
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
25-Jun-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
 
Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility 
("PDMR") in ordinary shares of GBP1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares"). 
 
 
Vesting of Awards under the Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme ("DAB") 
 
2020 DAB 
On 24 June 2024, 16,271 Shares under the 2020 DAB Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc. 
Mr de Bont elected to sell 8,216 Shares to satisfy his associated withholding tax and social security liabilities, and 
retained the balance of 8,055 Shares. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name             Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                      CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                      Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                      213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                     Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                      GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                     Vesting of second tranche of 2020 DAB Award under the Renewi plc Deferred 
                      Annual Bonus Scheme and sale of sufficient shares for tax and social 
                      security liabilities 
 
 
                      Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c) 
                      GBPNIL      16,271 
 
                      GBP6.911     8,216

Aggregated information

d) 8,216

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.911 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

24 June 2024

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  329891 
EQS News ID:  1932051 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1932051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2024 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

