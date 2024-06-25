Anzeige
25.06.2024
Tetra Pak: Feeding Tomorrow: Collaborating for a Sustainable Food Supply

Why Tetra Pak, a world-leading food processing and packaging company, is committed to collaborating with others to forge a world with secure and sustainable food systems

BY PEDRO GONÇALVES FOR TETRA PAK

Originally published by Fast Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / For seven decades, Tetra Pak has led innovation in the food and beverage industry. Our commitment to solving challenges drives us to develop comprehensive solutions using cutting-edge technology. No other food and beverage company is better equipped to help in this transition.

Implementing resource-efficient equipment and sustainable food packaging through a legacy of expertise uniquely positions Tetra Pak, and our customers, to bring forth solutions that shape a brighter future. And we won't stop collaborating towards new pathways that help feed a growing world.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of Fast Company

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tetra Pak
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak



View the original press release on accesswire.com

