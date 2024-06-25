Traditional Ag Group in Salinas Deploys California LightWorks LED Systems, Becomes Cannabis Powerhouse

Widescale Deployment of MegaDrive® LED Grow Light Systems Dramatically Boosts Year-Round Yield and A-Grade Flower

CANOGA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / California LightWorks, a leading U.S. manufacturer of LED horticultural lighting, announced today that a large traditional agriculture group in Salinas has completed the widescale deployment of its MegaDrive LED grow light system over the majority of its million square feet of cannabis cultivation to capitalize on the rebounding market.

Green Vibe California LightWorks MegaDrive LED Grow Lights

The group now includes Green Vibe, one of several +250,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation greenhouses in the Salinas Valley. Unlike other large growers that started in cannabis or raised money from investors, Green Vibe grew out of traditional agriculture and expanded into cannabis in a big way. By taking a long-term market view and focusing on profitability and efficient production techniques, the group has constantly expanded over the past few years to become one of the strongest in California.

Growing cannabis in a greenhouse is much more cost-efficient than indoor cultivation. However, to get consistent yields year-round and increase the percentage of A-grade flower, greenhouse operations require supplemental lighting. Even though the climate in Salinas is very good for cannabis cultivation, light levels can drop by more than 50% in the winter or even on cloudy summer days. Since cannabis yield is directly proportional to light received, supplemental lights have become essential for growers to stay profitable. The California LightWorks MegaDrive LED grow light system ensures that light levels stay consistent year-round, delivering the DLI required for optimal cannabis cultivation.

"If you're not growing with lights, you shouldn't be in the industry," said Aldo Juarez, Vice President of Farming Operations at Green Vibe. "If you want to grow in a greenhouse, compete in the market, and have a good sustainable product, you must grow with supplemental lights. LED is much more energy-efficient, and I think the technology has caught up or surpassed HPS. We now have close to one million square feet of cannabis cultivation in the Salinas Valley, all under lights. Over half of this is under California LightWorks LEDs, and we're transitioning the rest."

Adding standard supplemental lights to an existing greenhouse requires power outlets all over the canopy. This means extensive wiring and electrical infrastructure. The patented MegaDrive system eliminates the need for outlets by powering up to 27 fixtures from one driver located at the end of the greenhouse. This means no power drops over the canopy, no conduits, no contactor panels or expensive electrical contractor bills. Removing all the driver electronics from the top of the canopy, where the temperature tends to be the highest, also markedly increases the system's reliability. The result is an up to 80% reduction in installation cost while significantly increasing the product lifespan.

"We are honored that Green Vibe chose our MegaDrive LED system after evaluating several supplemental grow light options," said George Mekhtarian, CEO of California LightWorks. "Our system's reliability, flexibility, and significantly lower installation cost make it the ideal choice for greenhouse and indoor growers looking to capitalize on the rebounding cannabis market."

About California LightWorks

California LightWorks is a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of LED lighting systems serving the indoor and greenhouse horticulture industries. Founded in 2008, California LightWorks focuses on research, design, and manufacturing advanced and efficient horticultural lighting and controls. The company's products include MegaDrive® LED grow light systems for large-scale installations, both greenhouse and indoor; SolarSystem®, a line of smart LEDs for indoor professional grow operations; and SolarXtreme®, a line of affordable LEDs for home and hobby growers. For more information, visit www.californialightworks.com.

About Green Vibe and Wave Rider

Green Vibe is one of several cannabis cultivation greenhouses in the Salinas Valley, part of one of the largest cannabis cultivation groups in California with close to one million square feet of canopy under supplemental lighting.

Also part of the group is Wave Rider Nursery, a greenhouse cultivation facility also based in Monterey County, California. With lifetimes' worth of experience in cannabis, the Wave Rider crew has focused its energy on creating the optimal greenhouse environment capable of cultivating exquisite flowers year-round. In addition to high-end environmental control, WRN has dedicated huge amounts of time, resources, and energy to pheno hunts in collaboration with some of the greatest breeders of our time.

