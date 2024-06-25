Qrvey Recognized as Overall Leader and Best in Class for Third Year in a Row in Dresner Advisory Services' 2024 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study

Qrvey Has Achieved a Perfect Recommended Vendor Score in Every Year It Has Been Part of the Study

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics layer built specifically for SaaS applications, today announced that, for the third straight year, it's rated as an Overall Leader and Best in Class for BI (Business Intelligence) in Dresner Advisory's 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study. The research evaluates 24 BI competitors using a strict 33-criteria vendor performance assessment.



Dresner Advisory Services' 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study

The study cites Qrvey as an "Overall Leader in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility," achieving "best in class" for understanding business/needs, responsiveness, follow-up after the sale, support continuity of personnel, time to resolve problems, consulting professionalism, product knowledge, experience, continuity, and value. The company has maintained a perfect recommended score since first being included in the study in 2022.

"Ensuring customer success in analytic application development can be quite challenging because of the complex and varied nature of customer requirements. Our entire culture from engineering to sales to support is focused on ensuring customer success," said Arman Eshraghi, CEO of Qrvey. "It's interesting, if not surprising, to see how the reputations of so many once-dominant players have fallen. As the BI market has undergone consolidation, many of these larger players have been acquired by even bigger firms, most of whom have little incentive to evolve or support these traditional applications, and are focusing solely on wringing out remaining profits." Eshraghi continued, "But while the 'traditional' use of BI has matured, the demand for greater insight into data is as high as ever, and the ability of Qrvey to embed advanced analytics into any application makes us well-positioned to exploit this growth, particularly as AI propels the market to new heights."

About Qrvey

Qrvey is an embedded analytics platform that allows SaaS companies to quickly enhance their applications with modern analytics that are easily configurable for all types of users. By using Qrvey's platform, SaaS software firms can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty. Qrvey's focus on developer productivity is a key part of its superior value. Unlike traditional BI solutions, which typically require integrating numerous, separate functions, Qrvey delivers a complete, no-code, end-to-end platform that deploys entirely within our customers' cloud environments, allowing engineering teams to lower the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance. It is the first and only analytics platform built specifically for cloud-native environments, leveraging a cloud-native architecture to offer rapid deployment of advanced analytics in any type of data-driven app. With Qrvey, product teams can "Build Less and Deliver More."

