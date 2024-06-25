InDevR, Inc.: InDevR Launches 5'CapQ for Rapid Critical Quality Attribute Determination of mRNA-Based Vaccines

New Kit Lets Vaccine Manufacturers Test 5' Capping Efficiency at the Bench, With Answers in Less Than Two Hours

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / InDevR Inc ., a leader in analytical solutions for vaccine in-process and quality control testing, is excited to announce the launch of 5'Cap Q for fast determination of 5' capping efficiency of mRNA. This ready-to-go, validated kit for the company's VaxArray Platform gives mRNA vaccine manufacturers answers on their bioprocesses in less than two hours, bypassing the wait on results from a central lab.

The 5' cap structure protects mRNA from degradation, and enhances mRNA translation efficiency. Measuring the presence of the 5' cap and the capping efficiency is central to mRNA vaccine efficacy, and critical for quality control during development and manufacturing.

In many cases, samples are sent either to a central lab or outsourced partner for HPLC analysis. Obtaining results with these complex chromatographic methods require an expert and can take days in addition to queue time, slowing development. Using InDevR's VaxArray Platform and 5'Cap Q Assay, scientists can easily measure 5' capping efficiency on their own, and turn results around in a few hours.

"InDevR works directly with biopharmaceutical groups to develop custom critical quality attribute (CQA) testing solutions that simplify their mRNA analytics . 5'Cap Q puts the capability to take essential CQA measurements directly into the hands of the development scientist for more immediate insight on their bioprocess," said Kathy Rowen, PhD, CEO of InDevR. "We envision the utility of 5'Cap Q reaching beyond mRNA vaccines to other applications, including mRNA therapeutics."

5'Cap Q is just one of many innovative kits designed for use on the VaxArray Platform. This easy-to-use benchtop instrument, ready-to-go kits and customizable assays let vaccine developers and manufacturers simplify and standardize their workflows. The platform provides solutions at multiple stages of the process, allowing researchers to move from early development and optimization to clinical evaluation to potency testing with a single platform.

For more information about 5'Cap Q or to learn how it can transform your vaccine production process, please visit indevr.com/5CapQ .

About InDevR

InDevR is a leader in innovative solutions for in-process, QC, and release testing of vaccines. Committed to enhancing the speed and accuracy of vaccine and other biological product characterization, InDevR's products and services are trusted by leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions around the globe.

Contact Information

Craig Hoechstetter

Vice President, Sales and Marketing

csh@indevr.com

