Spigen Announces New 3-in-1 Wireless Charger to Keep MagSafe Accessory Safe While Charging

A 'Made for MagSafe,' 'Made for Apple Watch' and 'Qi'-Certified 3-in-1 Wireless Charger That Can Keep Your MagSafe Safe While Charging

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / World-renowned mobile accessory brand Spigen released a 3-in-1 wireless charger: Spigen ArcField 3-in-1 Wireless Charger.

Spigen ArcField 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Certified by "Made for MagSafe," "Made for Apple Watch," and "Qi," the Spigen ArcField 3-in-1 Wireless Charger allows you to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously at the fastest speed possible. Its sleek design ensures a perfect fit for any desk setup.

Designed to provide convenience, the Spigen ArcField 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features a unique orange ring on the backside known as "MagFit Plus." While it doesn't charge your device directly, it keeps your MagSafe accessory conveniently during charging.

According to Joe Bae, the director of Spigen's Power Accessory Department, "Spigen always focuses on creating customer-oriented products. The Spigen ArcField 3-in-1 Wireless Charger offers convenience and a great charging experience for users of Apple devices with MagSafe."

Product Features:

MagFit Plus. Keep your MagSafe accessory safe while charging.

Simultaneous charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

"Made for MagSafe," "Made for Apple Watch," and "Qi"-certified.

15W wireless charging for iPhone / 5W wireless charging for Apple Watch and AirPods.

Compatible with Apple MagSafe.

Includes wall charger and charging cable.

Experience the Spigen ArcField 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, available on Amazon.

Buy the Spigen ArcField 3-in-1 Wireless Charger on Amazon.

About Spigen:

With over 16 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit our website.

Contact Information

HyoJoon Park

Marketing Manager

hjpark@spigen.com

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/944332684/0f9cfa775d

SOURCE: Spigen

View the original press release on newswire.com.