Gant Travel Turbo Charges Onboarding With '15-Minute Implementation' Process

BLOOMINGTON, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Gant Travel, a leader in the travel management industry, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative "15-minute implementation" process, transforming the client onboarding experience. This breakthrough is the result of years of experience, during which Gant onboarded an average of 400 accounts annually, and will now provide a path for new clients to use its travel management platform within 15 minutes of completing the required information in an online booking tool.





Gant logo





Historically, client onboarding at most travel management companies required numerous hours of detailed work to populate critical travel program information across a variety of disconnected systems. At Gant, a dedicated team of implementation specialists managed this process with meticulous attention to detail. The necessity to automate these manual tasks was obvious to even the most casual of observers. Gant's innovation has freed its implementation specialists from mundane tasks, allowing them to provide more valuable services during the onboarding process, such as sharing best practices and aligning travel policy with company culture. This enables Gant to configure the complex systems of a modern travel program to drive desired results for new clients almost instantaneously, improving the customer experience and reducing the lag time for the client to achieve its desired return on investment on a managed travel program.

By leveraging experience from thousands of client implementations, Gant Travel's developers have engineered a state-of-the-art solution using advanced scripting and AI to streamline what is normally a complex process. This technology seamlessly integrates travel policy and vendor data into the quality control system, significantly reducing the need for manual intervention and cutting labor costs by more than 80%. As a result, from the time a new customer finishes entering information into the online booking tool of choice, all technology systems are updated, allowing new accounts to book travel within 15 minutes. Using its CRM as the central repository of truth combined with enhanced fraud detection automation, Gant Travel has improved not only the efficiency and customer experience of the implementation process but also significantly increased security and fraud detection.

Gant Travel's "15-minute implementation" model integrates with industry online booking tools, including two designed by Gant. After an account passes the AI-powered fraud detection process, the new implementation process ensures that clients using Gant's TripCircuit, an online booking tool specifically designed for the needs of small to medium-sized enterprises, and GantTogether, a meeting management tool that applies meeting travel policy at the attendee level, have a seamless, rapid, and hassle-free implementation experience. This ensures an organization's travelers can quickly begin harnessing the benefits of a managed travel program.

"This achievement underscores Gant's overarching mission: to become the best travel management company on the planet for the travel champion, the traveler, and the accounting team," said Donna Schmidt, Gant Travel's Director of Travel Solutions and Integrations. "We are thrilled to offer this groundbreaking solution to our clients and look forward to the enhanced efficiency and satisfaction it will bring."

Note: Gant is a carbon-conscious company, and this innovation does not actually use an internal combustion engine or a physical turbocharger. If it did, Gant would use some sort of bio-friendly fuel for it.

About Gant Travel

Gant Travel helps travelers enhance their experience while controlling the expense of business travel. Gant's "digital forward capabilities" provide advanced technology, processes, and highly trained people to coordinate business travel properly. Gant has been recognized multiple times for its innovative approaches, winning the Concur Innovation award twice and being listed on the Inc 5000. Gant is also currently ranked #30 on Travel Weekly's Annual Power List. More information about Gant Travel can be found at www.ganttravel.com.

Contact Information

Sales Team

sales@ganttravel.com

Ellie Seybold

Digital Content and Marketing Specialist

ellie.seybold@ganttravel.com

SOURCE: Gant Travel

View the original press release on newswire.com.