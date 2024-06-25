Meyer Burger will start production at its US module factory as it relocates its core operations from Germany to the United States. It is launching production of heterojunction solar modules and securing financing for a new cell plant. From pv magazine Germany Meyer Burger's new plant in Goodyear, Arizona, has passed a factory audit according to UL test standards without any issues, and production can now begin. Meyer Burger has already delivered solar cells from its production site in Thalheim, German, to its US plant to support module production. It said this will ensure the ramp-up of production ...

