Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
25.06.24
16:07 Uhr
5,706 Euro
-0,152
-2,59 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6765,73417:29
5,6865,73017:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2024 17:10 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro ASA: Registration of share capital reduction

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Norsk Hydro ASA ("Hydro") on May 7, 2024, regarding inter alia the resolution by the annual general meeting to reduce Hydro's share capital by NOK 35,347,500.054 by cancellation of 21,163,019 own shares and by redemption and cancellation of 11,029,604 shares held by the Norwegian state.

The share capital reduction has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. After this, Hydro's new registered share capital is NOK 2,205,899,565.804, divided on a total of 2,009,015,998 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.098.

Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Euronext Rule Book part II.



Attachment

  • Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA per May 7 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0bb76c5c-9c39-440a-81c5-47c114b916bd)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.