Xinhuanet North America: Art Exhibition Featuring China's Jiangsu Province Unveiled at UN New York Headquarters

This art exhibition poetically explores Jiangsu's culture and constructs a bridge for dialogue between Jiangsu and the world.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / An art exhibition "Dialogue Between Jiangsu and the World, Sharing a Better Life" was unveiled on June 24 at United Nations Headquarters in New York. The two-week exhibition, co-hosted by Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the Provincial Foreign Affairs Office, will invite the global community to discover Jiangsu's wonders and experience the essence of China through the captivating lens of the photographs.









Embraced by water and steeped in culture, Jiangsu Province in Eastern China stands as a vibrant tapestry, a leader in China's economy, boasting rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty. Water and culture have interwoven, shaping the essence of "Charm of Jiangsu" and creating a breathtaking picture of human life in harmony with nature.

"This art exhibition stands as a tangible initiative to foster Sino-American exchange and cooperation through the medium of tourism," said Fred Teng, President of the America China Public Affairs Institute at an opening ceremony of the exhibition last Friday, adding that "Should one have the opportunity to visit only a single province in China, Jiangsu should be the unequivocal choice."

Elizabeth Chin, Executive Director of the New York chapter of the Pacific Asia Travel Association, underscored the heartfelt camaraderie between Jiangsu Province and New York State. She encouraged a greater number of Americans to embark on a journey to Jiangsu, exploring singular cultural heritage sites such as the Suzhou Gardens, Yixing clay teapots, and the Nanjing City Wall.

"We have selected over 20 outstanding works from both Chinese and international photographers to showcase Jiangsu's natural scenery, cultural charm, and human spirit from multiple perspectives. Through these works of art, we aim to help more people understand Jiangsu and perceive China," said Li Chuan, Deputy Director of Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, in a video message to attendees.

"Culture and tourism play a crucial role in promoting exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations worldwide. We are vigorously optimizing services for inbound tourism, enhancing convenience in foreign currency exchange, consumer payments, and venue reservations. We look forward to welcoming you to Jiangsu to experience the beauty of the scenery, flavor, humanity and life, and to make even more beautiful discoveries," said Li.

This year also marks the 35th anniversary of the sister-state relationship between Jiangsu Province and New York State. Since the inception of this relationship, both regions have conducted extensive and profound exchanges and collaborations in trade, education, culture, tourism, and other domains. This art exhibition poetically explores Jiangsu's culture and constructs a bridge for dialogue between Jiangsu and the world.

"Dialogue Between Jiangsu and the World: Sharing a Better Life" art exhibition will continue until July 5. At the opening ceremony, special presentations on Jiangsu's culture and tourism, as well as recommendations for inbound travel routes to Jiangsu, were also held.

Contact Information

Grace Shi

PR

graceshi@xinhuanetus.com

6465712146

Related Images

Exhibition

SOURCE: Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

View the original press release on newswire.com.