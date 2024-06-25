Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
PR Newswire
25.06.2024 17:24 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

25 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,113 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 557.293p. The highest price paid per share was 566.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 547.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,671,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 791,964,320. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

3

553.000

15:39:50

164

553.000

15:38:51

336

553.200

15:38:24

343

553.400

15:38:24

111

553.400

15:38:03

214

553.400

15:38:03

339

553.400

15:37:56

1055

553.400

15:37:08

1126

553.000

15:35:44

1193

551.200

15:29:05

790

550.200

15:25:45

481

550.200

15:25:45

1191

551.000

15:23:29

490

551.400

15:23:29

284

551.200

15:23:29

596

551.200

15:23:29

1495

551.600

15:23:29

236

550.600

15:20:34

1245

552.600

15:15:49

640

551.800

15:09:07

734

551.800

15:09:07

698

551.000

15:04:20

656

551.000

15:04:20

1141

550.200

15:01:38

1234

549.000

14:56:00

232

549.600

14:53:54

1127

549.600

14:53:54

1170

550.200

14:49:53

1292

550.000

14:46:14

340

549.600

14:42:04

344

549.600

14:42:04

187

549.600

14:42:04

289

549.600

14:42:04

596

549.800

14:42:04

97

549.800

14:42:04

200

548.000

14:38:51

65

548.000

14:38:51

303

548.000

14:38:51

584

548.000

14:38:51

1352

548.600

14:36:43

641

547.000

14:33:58

710

547.000

14:33:58

1126

547.400

14:32:48

1226

547.800

14:32:48

653

547.000

14:31:40

1198

548.400

14:30:01

583

549.200

14:28:00

583

549.200

14:28:00

1370

550.000

14:27:50

1317

551.600

14:26:03

1232

551.800

14:25:17

179

551.800

14:25:17

1375

550.800

14:23:48

1286

550.800

14:23:48

1305

550.400

14:21:06

1220

552.200

14:19:05

1284

552.600

14:16:15

321

552.800

14:09:29

583

552.800

14:09:29

278

552.800

14:09:29

1195

553.400

14:08:10

732

554.400

14:02:08

620

554.400

14:02:08

1284

555.400

13:57:00

286

555.600

13:54:12

845

555.600

13:54:12

1046

556.600

13:48:54

172

556.600

13:48:54

153

556.600

13:48:54

440

556.800

13:44:50

718

556.800

13:44:50

1216

557.600

13:41:46

673

558.200

13:33:26

474

558.200

13:33:26

1127

559.000

13:31:43

937

559.400

13:31:38

273

559.400

13:31:38

1172

559.600

13:25:50

583

559.800

13:22:31

172

559.800

13:22:31

244

559.600

13:11:50

936

559.600

13:11:50

1383

560.400

13:02:03

1310

560.600

12:56:49

254

561.800

12:37:25

1100

561.800

12:37:25

1174

560.800

12:32:23

1170

561.200

12:21:25

415

561.400

12:17:01

869

561.400

12:17:01

706

561.400

12:03:43

472

561.400

12:03:43

92

562.200

12:00:19

1100

562.200

12:00:19

1187

562.400

11:54:58

1247

562.800

11:45:57

295

562.800

11:36:04

853

562.800

11:36:04

1363

563.000

11:25:58

575

563.200

11:22:03

669

563.200

11:22:03

1390

563.000

11:13:41

553

563.600

11:09:19

616

563.600

11:09:19

599

564.000

11:01:38

614

564.000

11:01:38

350

563.800

10:59:30

764

563.800

10:59:30

101

563.800

10:58:55

1495

563.600

10:54:05

1142

564.000

10:41:39

1238

563.800

10:40:20

889

563.200

10:21:28

413

563.200

10:21:28

1192

564.000

10:21:10

104

564.000

10:15:51

1397

564.000

10:15:51

1356

563.600

10:11:28

503

563.400

10:11:03

784

563.400

10:11:03

787

562.200

09:48:02

216

563.400

09:42:36

1100

563.400

09:42:36

682

563.000

09:30:26

700

563.000

09:30:26

1132

563.400

09:23:57

639

563.600

09:22:36

512

563.600

09:22:36

314

564.000

09:08:11

1009

564.000

09:08:11

1208

564.600

09:05:48

112

563.200

09:01:29

1100

563.200

09:01:29

1178

563.600

08:55:29

181

563.600

08:45:33

989

563.600

08:45:33

1260

562.400

08:37:40

1008

562.400

08:36:00

354

562.400

08:36:00

731

562.800

08:23:09

639

562.800

08:23:09

242

563.800

08:16:16

1100

563.800

08:16:16

825

565.000

08:05:04

322

565.000

08:05:04

1298

566.000

08:01:04


