Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
25 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,113 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 557.293p. The highest price paid per share was 566.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 547.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,671,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 791,964,320. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
3
553.000
15:39:50
164
553.000
15:38:51
336
553.200
15:38:24
343
553.400
15:38:24
111
553.400
15:38:03
214
553.400
15:38:03
339
553.400
15:37:56
1055
553.400
15:37:08
1126
553.000
15:35:44
1193
551.200
15:29:05
790
550.200
15:25:45
481
550.200
15:25:45
1191
551.000
15:23:29
490
551.400
15:23:29
284
551.200
15:23:29
596
551.200
15:23:29
1495
551.600
15:23:29
236
550.600
15:20:34
1245
552.600
15:15:49
640
551.800
15:09:07
734
551.800
15:09:07
698
551.000
15:04:20
656
551.000
15:04:20
1141
550.200
15:01:38
1234
549.000
14:56:00
232
549.600
14:53:54
1127
549.600
14:53:54
1170
550.200
14:49:53
1292
550.000
14:46:14
340
549.600
14:42:04
344
549.600
14:42:04
187
549.600
14:42:04
289
549.600
14:42:04
596
549.800
14:42:04
97
549.800
14:42:04
200
548.000
14:38:51
65
548.000
14:38:51
303
548.000
14:38:51
584
548.000
14:38:51
1352
548.600
14:36:43
641
547.000
14:33:58
710
547.000
14:33:58
1126
547.400
14:32:48
1226
547.800
14:32:48
653
547.000
14:31:40
1198
548.400
14:30:01
583
549.200
14:28:00
583
549.200
14:28:00
1370
550.000
14:27:50
1317
551.600
14:26:03
1232
551.800
14:25:17
179
551.800
14:25:17
1375
550.800
14:23:48
1286
550.800
14:23:48
1305
550.400
14:21:06
1220
552.200
14:19:05
1284
552.600
14:16:15
321
552.800
14:09:29
583
552.800
14:09:29
278
552.800
14:09:29
1195
553.400
14:08:10
732
554.400
14:02:08
620
554.400
14:02:08
1284
555.400
13:57:00
286
555.600
13:54:12
845
555.600
13:54:12
1046
556.600
13:48:54
172
556.600
13:48:54
153
556.600
13:48:54
440
556.800
13:44:50
718
556.800
13:44:50
1216
557.600
13:41:46
673
558.200
13:33:26
474
558.200
13:33:26
1127
559.000
13:31:43
937
559.400
13:31:38
273
559.400
13:31:38
1172
559.600
13:25:50
583
559.800
13:22:31
172
559.800
13:22:31
244
559.600
13:11:50
936
559.600
13:11:50
1383
560.400
13:02:03
1310
560.600
12:56:49
254
561.800
12:37:25
1100
561.800
12:37:25
1174
560.800
12:32:23
1170
561.200
12:21:25
415
561.400
12:17:01
869
561.400
12:17:01
706
561.400
12:03:43
472
561.400
12:03:43
92
562.200
12:00:19
1100
562.200
12:00:19
1187
562.400
11:54:58
1247
562.800
11:45:57
295
562.800
11:36:04
853
562.800
11:36:04
1363
563.000
11:25:58
575
563.200
11:22:03
669
563.200
11:22:03
1390
563.000
11:13:41
553
563.600
11:09:19
616
563.600
11:09:19
599
564.000
11:01:38
614
564.000
11:01:38
350
563.800
10:59:30
764
563.800
10:59:30
101
563.800
10:58:55
1495
563.600
10:54:05
1142
564.000
10:41:39
1238
563.800
10:40:20
889
563.200
10:21:28
413
563.200
10:21:28
1192
564.000
10:21:10
104
564.000
10:15:51
1397
564.000
10:15:51
1356
563.600
10:11:28
503
563.400
10:11:03
784
563.400
10:11:03
787
562.200
09:48:02
216
563.400
09:42:36
1100
563.400
09:42:36
682
563.000
09:30:26
700
563.000
09:30:26
1132
563.400
09:23:57
639
563.600
09:22:36
512
563.600
09:22:36
314
564.000
09:08:11
1009
564.000
09:08:11
1208
564.600
09:05:48
112
563.200
09:01:29
1100
563.200
09:01:29
1178
563.600
08:55:29
181
563.600
08:45:33
989
563.600
08:45:33
1260
562.400
08:37:40
1008
562.400
08:36:00
354
562.400
08:36:00
731
562.800
08:23:09
639
562.800
08:23:09
242
563.800
08:16:16
1100
563.800
08:16:16
825
565.000
08:05:04
322
565.000
08:05:04
1298
566.000
08:01:04