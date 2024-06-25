EQS-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

General meeting of shareholders of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.adopts all resolutions Amsterdam, 25 June 2024 European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders has adopted all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today at 14:00 CEST ("AGM"). The adopted resolutions include the adoption of the financial statements for the financial year 2023 and the discharge from liability of the directors. The voting results from the AGM will be published on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Shareholder Meeting': www.ehc-company.com . The minutes will be made available on the Company's website in due course. European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. General Enquiries +49 (0) 89 4523240 info@ehc-company.com Media Enquiries Finsbury Glover Hering Kai Peter Rath +49 211 43079-209 kai.rath@fgh.com Disclaimer This press release may include forward-looking statements, which are based on EHC's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not within or outside the control of EHC. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. EHC operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on EHC. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and EHC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



