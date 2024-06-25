Three Gorges Energy has obtained $10. 89 billion of funding for 2024. Its total installed renewable energy capacity exceeded 40 GW at the end of 2023, with total assets surpassing CNY 310 billion. Three Gorges has announced plans to secure approximately CNY 79. 1 billion ($10. 89 billion) of external financing for 2024. This includes around CNY 14 billion of equity financing and approximately CNY 65. 1 billion of debt financing. The funds will primarily support investments in onshore wind power, solar farms, offshore wind power, energy base construction, industrial chain investments, research ...

