Mastercard Named One of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 by TIME

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / We're thrilled that Mastercard has been named one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 by TIME! This award is granted based on a comprehensive research study conducted by Statista and recognizes companies that are preserving the planet for future generations.

Here at Mastercard, we know that we all need a healthy planet to succeed. That's why we're driving toward net zero emissions and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon, regenerative economy. We will continue striving toward a future where people and the planet can thrive.

