London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - A photograph of Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto, which captures an incredible moment where athlete, spectacle and photographer come together in perfect harmony, has won this year's World Sports Photography Awards. The image was taken by Belgian photographer Eric T'Kindt at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Antwerp, Belgium.

This image is one of 24 winning images across sports categories including American Football, Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics, Extreme Sports and Football. More than 1400 professional sports photographers from over 80 countries around the world submitted more than 9000 images to this year's competition.

The World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sport photography. Entered by the world's best sports photographers, judged by leading figures from sport, media, photography, brand and creative. Designed to recognise and celebrates incredible sports images and the photographers who take them. World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism and focus that are at the heart of sport.

Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB said, "As a judge and sponsor of the 2024 'World Sports Photography Awards,' I am once again astounded by the exceptional talent showcased in this year's entries. Photography has the unique ability to capture the raw emotions and intense moments of sports, telling stories that resonate deeply with viewers long after the moment has passed."

Daiki Hashimoto at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships by Eric T'Kindt, A new superhero? The perfect match between a spotlight and a head by Isaac Morillas, Duck Dive by Ryan Pierse



For more information visit www.worldsportsphotographyawards.com.

World Sports Photography Awards

Nothing captures the emotion of sports like photography. World Sport Photography Awards celebrates the best sports photography by the best sports photographers. With images from over 40 different sports, from elite to grass roots, the World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism and focus that are at the heart of sport.

Now in its fifth edition, the World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sport photography. Entered by the world's best sports photographers, judged by leading figures from sport, media, photography, brand and creative. Designed to recognise and celebrates incredible sports images and the photographers who take them.

MPB

MPB is the world's largest platform to buy, sell and trade used photography and videography kit. MPB is a destination for everyone, whether you've just discovered your passion for visual storytelling or you're already a pro. MPB are loved and trusted by more than 625,000 visual storytellers around the world.

