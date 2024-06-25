Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma(EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival of patients with cancer, announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Stifel, a US-based investment bank.

With a research report published today, Stifel initiated coverage of MaaT Pharma with a Buy recommendation and a Target Price of EUR 16.

Stifel is a US-based full-service investment bank offering securities brokerage, trading, research, underwriting, and corporate advisory services globally. Stifel is the largest global provider of small-cap equity research, with specialist life-sciences and medical technology expertise (Source: Stifel Institutional Global Coverage).

This new coverage strengthens the visibility of MaaT Pharma among international and especially American institutional investors. It also adds to the ongoing coverage by the brokerage firms, Gilbert Dupont/ Groupe Société Générale, Kepler Cheuvreux, KBC Securities, Kempen and Portzamparc/Groupe BNP Paribas. They all have a Buy recommendation, with a consensus target price of EUR 15.20.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single-arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

