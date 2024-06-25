Rogers Communications Inc.: Rogers offers Disney+ to Rogers TV customers at no additional cost

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications and Disney Entertainment announced today that the ad-supported version of Disney+ is now available to Rogers TV customers at no additional cost. As the home of sports and entertainment in Canada, this agreement brings Rogers video subscribers the best of TV and the iconic originals and classics from Disney+ together in one package.



"We want to deliver more value to our customers and create a more seamless viewing experience," said Bret Leech, President, Residential Services, Rogers. "By integrating Disney+, we're adding even more value to our entertainment packages and making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy the shows and movies they love."

"Rogers is one of our most valued and long-standing Canadian partners," said Justin Connolly, President of Platform Distribution, Disney Entertainment. "With the inclusion of our unrivaled Disney+ content as part of Rogers premier TV packages moving forward, we are embracing consumer convenience and meeting them where they are."

Disney+ is the streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and more, as well as exclusive original programs, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Viewers can enjoy the current season of The Kardashians, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and Doctor Who, as well as upcoming premieres like FX's The Bear Season 3 (June 27), Bluey Minisodes (July 3), Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (August 27), and more.

To learn more on the enhanced TV packages, now available with Disney+ Standard with Ads and eligibility, visit www.rogers.com.

