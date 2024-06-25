Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.: Connexa Announces 1:20 Reverse Split to Remedy Bid Price Delisting Notice

Reverse Split has been approved to take place on June 27, 2024





Windsor Mills, MD, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: YYAI), the owner of Slinger Bag and Gameface, announced today announced that it will effect a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The common stock will continue to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "YYAI" and will begin trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis when the market opens on June 27, 2024. The new CUSIP of the Company's common stock will be 831445408. Post-reverse split, the number of the Company's outstanding shares will be 2,042,669.

At the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 15, 2024, the Company's stockholders approved the proposal to authorize a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock by a ratio of any whole number between 1-for-10 and 1-for-100 to be determined at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

The reverse stock split is intended to increase the market price of the Company's common stock to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq, but there can be no assurance that the reverse split will have such effect. Following the reverse split, the Company must see a closing bid price of its common stock of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days in order to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 20 shares of the Company's common stock will automatically be combined into one share of common stock. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company's equity, except for immaterial adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares as described below. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and fractional shares resulting from the reverse split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

The reverse stock split will occur automatically on the effective date of June 27, 2024, without any additional action on the part of our stockholders. ClearTrust, LLC is acting as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split and will send stockholders a transaction statement indicating the number of shares of common stock that stockholders hold after the reverse stock split. Stockholders owning shares via a broker, bank, trust, or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to such broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connect with the reverse stock split.

More detailed information on Connexa Sports Technologies and Slinger Bag can be found at www.connexasports.com

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports is a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and Sport-as-a-Service across a range of sport verticals. Connexa's mission is to reinvent sports through technological innovation driven by an unwavering focus on today's sports consumer.

YYAI Contact Information:

investors@connexasports.com

www.connexasports.com

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company's stockholders will be able to obtain relevant documents filed with the SEC from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the Company's website at

https://www.connexasports.com/investor-relations/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about beliefs or expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on plans, estimates, expectations and projections at the time the statements are made, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. In some cases, readers can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "opportunity," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such forward-looking statements.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to: our ability to cure any deficiencies in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement or maintain compliance with other Nasdaq Listing Rules; the ability of the reverse split to allow us to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement; our ability to obtain any additional relief necessary to regain compliance from Nasdaq or to meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief; and risks related to the substantial costs and diversion of personnel's attention and resources due to these matters. While we are taking actions to address our non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, there can be no assurance that we will regain compliance. Continued non-compliance or a delisting from Nasdaq would materially and adversely affect our ability to raise capital and our financial condition and business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements included in this report speak only as of the date each statement is made. Neither the company nor any person undertakes any obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.