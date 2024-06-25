AbbVie Provides U.S. Regulatory Update on ABBV-951 (Foscarbidopa/Foslevodopa)

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues Complete Response Letter (CRL) for ABBV-951 based on observations from an inspection that did not involve ABBV-951 at one of AbbVie's third-party manufacturing facilities

The CRL does not identify any issues related to the safety, efficacy or labeling of ABBV-951, including the device, and does not request that AbbVie conduct additional efficacy or safety trials related to the drug or device-related testing

AbbVie continues to work with the FDA to bring ABBV-951 to patients in the U.S. as quickly as possible

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease.

In its letter, the FDA cited observations that were identified during inspection of a third-party manufacturer listed in the New Drug Application (NDA). The inspection at the facility did not involve ABBV-951 or any AbbVie medicine.

"There remains a tremendous unmet need for treatment options for patients living with advanced Parkinson's disease in the United States," said Roopal Thakkar, M.D., senior vice president, chief medical officer, global therapeutics, AbbVie. "We are focused on working with the FDA to bring this important therapy to patients as soon as possible."

The CRL does not identify any issues related to the safety, efficacy or labeling of ABBV-951, including the device. The CRL does not request that AbbVie conduct additional efficacy and safety trials related to the drug or device-related testing.

About ABBV-951

ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa) is a solution of carbidopa and levodopa prodrugs for 24-hour continuous subcutaneous infusion for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. ABBV-951 has been approved in 34 countries and over 2,100 patients worldwide have started treatment. AbbVie continues to work with regulatory authorities around the world to bring ABBV-951 to people living with advanced Parkinson's disease.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas - immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements?

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE AbbVie