OdeCloud, Paystand Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Business Technology, Payments Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / OdeCloud, a community and talent marketplace of over 500 business technology consultants specializing in ERP systems like NetSuite, Coupa, SAP and Salesforce, announced a strategic partnership with Paystand, a leading provider of blockchain-enabled B2B payment networks. This collaboration aims to transform the landscape of business technology and financial transactions, driving efficiency, cost savings and innovation for clients worldwide.





Innovative Partnership for Enhanced Solutions

The partnership between OdeCloud and Paystand brings together two industry leaders committed to delivering top-tier solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses. Clients can expect a seamless experience managing their ERP systems and financial transactions as a result of OdeCloud's network of consultants and Paystand's payment technology.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Comprehensive Expertise: OdeCloud's consultants will work alongside Paystand's team to implement robust, secure and efficient payment solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client. Enhanced Efficiency and Cost Savings: Clients will benefit from Paystand's zero-fee payment network and OdeCloud's efficient project management, resulting in significant time and cost savings. Advanced Technology Integration: OdeCloud will enhance its service offerings with faster, more secure, and transparent financial transactions by leveraging Paystand's blockchain-enabled payment technology, Client-Centric Approach: Both OdeCloud and Paystand prioritize client satisfaction and success. This partnership will deliver customized solutions that align with clients' business goals and technological requirements, ensuring they receive maximum value and support.

"We are excited to partner with Paystand to bring innovative payment solutions to our clients," says Osar Iyamu, CEO of OdeCloud. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive, high-quality consulting services that drive tangible business growth. Together, we will offer unparalleled solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce costs."

"Our partnership with OdeCloud represents a significant step forward in revolutionizing the B2B payments landscape," says Thomas Nicholson, channel partner manager at Paystand. "By combining our blockchain technology with OdeCloud's consulting expertise, we are creating a powerful synergy that will deliver exceptional value to our mutual clients."

About OdeCloud

OdeCloud is a leading community and talent marketplace of over 500 business technology consultants specializing in ERP systems such as NetSuite, SAP and Salesforce. OdeCloud provides businesses with access to top-tier consultants who deliver high-value technology projects, ensuring efficiency, scalability and success. For more information, visit www.odecloud.com.

About Paystand

Paystand is a leading provider of blockchain-enabled B2B payment networks, transforming the way businesses manage financial transactions. With a focus on eliminating fees and improving efficiency, Paystand offers a revolutionary payment infrastructure that drives cost savings and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.paystand.com.

Contact Information:

OdeCloud Contact: Ahad Arain

Email: ahad@odecloud.com

Website: www.odecloud.com

Paystand Contact: Thomas Nicholson

Email: tnicholson@paystand.com

Website: www.paystand.com

