illumiPure Successfully Completes First National Medical Installations of CleanWhite LED Solutions

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / illumiPure, a leader in innovative LED solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of its initial healthcare installations of CleanWhite LED lighting systems at Glendale Surgical Associates in Glendale, California, and West Chase Houston Hospital in Houston, Texas. These groundbreaking installations significantly advance healthcare lighting technology, bringing unparalleled benefits to healthcare providers and their patients.



CleanWhite LEDs provide superior illumination while incorporating advanced disinfection capabilities and removing harmful blue light. This innovative solution enhances the visual environment and contributes to a safer and healthier setting for patients and staff.

Dr. Jeffrey Hammoudeh, a renowned surgeon at Glendale Surgical Associates, expressed his satisfaction with the CleanWhite installation, stating, "After the CleanWhite installation, I realized I bought more than a specialty lighting component. I bought a new way for myself and my patients to experience our facility. Our waiting rooms and operatories are brighter, my staff is happier, my clients feel safer, and my colleagues can't believe we didn't do this sooner."

Similarly, West Chase Houston Hospital is proud to be the first healthcare facility in Houston to utilize illumiPure's CleanWhite white light disinfection fixtures. The hospital's Quality Coordinator, Tresa, highlighted the significance of this upgrade: "It is incredible how the partnership with illumiPure immediately improved the health of our staff and indoor environment. Our staff has reported less eye strain since the installation of CleanWhite, and our patients have commented that, unlike their experiences in other medical facilities, CleanWhite is easier on their eyes."

John Higgins, CEO of illumiPure, emphasized the strategic importance of CleanWhite in the healthcare sector: "Now that our CleanWhite fixtures are price comparable to traditional LED lighting solutions, it is no surprise that healthcare systems are rapidly adopting this technology. As healthcare facilities struggle to deal with antimicrobial diseases, light-based solutions are leading the way to prevent superbugs. And if that light also reduces harmful blue light, that's even better."

With the successful installations at West Chase Houston Hospital and Glendale Surgical Associates, illumiPure continues demonstrating its commitment to improving healthcare environments through cutting-edge lighting solutions. The CleanWhite system is poised to set a new standard for medical lighting, offering a blend of enhanced visibility, safety, and well-being.

About illumiPure

illumiPure, The Healthy Buildings Company, is a pioneer in developing LED technology to build healthier environments. Founded in 2017 and rated as the fastest-growing private business in Houston in 2022, illumiPure thrives as one of the last remaining semiconductor manufacturers in the United States.

