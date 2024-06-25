Republican Main Street Partnership: Defending Main Street Congratulates John McGuire for Defeating Incumbent Bob Good

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / After close but conclusive voting results tabulated over the last week, Defending Main Street, the super PAC affiliated with the Republican Main Street Partnership (RMSP), is pleased to congratulate John McGuire for winning the Republican nomination for Virginia's 5th district. McGuire, a former Navy SEAL, defeated incumbent Representative Bob Good, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, in the Commonwealth's Republican primary.

Over the course of the spring campaign season, Defending Main Street has invested $452,000 in support of John McGuire's candidacy through a series of television, radio, and digital advertisements featuring endorsements from Mike Brown, retired Bedford County Sheriff of over twenty years. In total, Defending Main Street is investing $25 million nationwide to support candidates committed to conservative governance on behalf of the American people.

Sarah Chamberlain, President and CEO of Defending Main Street, has released the following statement:

"We are thrilled to congratulate John McGuire for winning the nomination as the Republican candidate for Virginia's 5th District. This race was a battle, and McGuire showed incredible determination against an incumbent with deep pockets. McGuire represents the Main Street values that can sustain a majority, and his election to Congress is crucial for us to keep this majority for Speaker Johnson and deliver on policies for middle class Americans."

ABOUT DEFENDING MAIN STREET: Defending Main Street (DMS) is one of the nation's most effective independent-expenditure organizations. DMS supports dynamic candidates and incumbents in key, contested districts across the country that are crucial to ensuring a Republican Majority in Congress. The path to the Majority runs directly through Main Street America, and DMS wins in the toughest races in the country. Once elected, Main Street members are committed to getting things done for the American people, enacting commonsense, conservative legislation in Congress.

###

For more information or to set up an interview with Sarah, please contact Elizabeth Aucamp at elizabeth@javelindc.com or (704) 249-1430.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Aucamp

Director of Business Development

elizabeth@javelindc.com

(704) 249-1430

SOURCE: Republican Main Street Partnership

View the original press release on newswire.com.