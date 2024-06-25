Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
25.06.24
15:29 Uhr
1,020 Euro
+0,050
+5,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,12019:00
Dow Jones News
25.06.2024 18:43 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Jun-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
25 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               25 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      100,000 
Highest price paid per share:         89.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          87.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 88.1186p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,747,510 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,747,510) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      88.1186p                    100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
990                89.00       14:48:51          00070412656TRLO0      XLON 
444                89.00       14:48:51          00070412657TRLO0      XLON 
18157               89.00       14:48:51          00070412658TRLO0      XLON 
6600               88.00       15:09:35          00070413907TRLO0      XLON 
532                88.00       15:09:35          00070413908TRLO0      XLON 
344                88.00       15:46:14          00070416015TRLO0      XLON 
2510               88.00       15:46:14          00070416016TRLO0      XLON 
94                88.00       15:46:14          00070416017TRLO0      XLON 
3538               88.00       15:46:14          00070416018TRLO0      XLON 
15                88.00       15:46:14          00070416019TRLO0      XLON 
10                88.00       15:46:14          00070416020TRLO0      XLON 
6                 88.00       15:46:19          00070416023TRLO0      XLON 
3014               88.00       15:48:19          00070416109TRLO0      XLON 
3724               88.00       15:48:19          00070416110TRLO0      XLON 
25453               88.00       15:48:41          00070416120TRLO0      XLON 
7462               88.00       15:56:37          00070416350TRLO0      XLON 
7523               88.00       16:21:49          00070417785TRLO0      XLON 
136                87.80       16:21:49          00070417783TRLO0      XLON 
6395               87.80       16:21:49          00070417784TRLO0      XLON 
4938               87.60       15:28:46          00070414909TRLO0      XLON 
1104               87.60       15:28:46          00070414910TRLO0      XLON 
910                87.60       15:28:46          00070414911TRLO0      XLON 
93                87.60       15:37:11          00070415504TRLO0      XLON 
93                87.40       16:16:04          00070417398TRLO0      XLON 
93                87.40       16:16:04          00070417399TRLO0      XLON 
2837               87.40       16:18:27          00070417567TRLO0      XLON 
2862               87.40       16:18:27          00070417568TRLO0      XLON 
123                87.40       16:20:10          00070417670TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  330173 
EQS News ID:  1932955 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1932955&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2024 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.