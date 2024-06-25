Franklin, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Gutterglove®, manufacturer of the Nation's Most Trusted Gutter Guards®, is thrilled to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. This esteemed certification is a testament to the genuine and impactful efforts made by Gutterglove to ensure the company remains a place where people want to work.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition once again," said Matt Smith, CEO of Gutterglove. "Our focus has always been on creating an environment where our team feels valued, heard, and empowered. This certification is not just a badge for us; it's a testament to our commitment to our team members and the positive culture we strive to foster every day. We're a company that's about more than the products and programs we provide, one that recognizes how important people are to our mission."

The Great Place to Work certification is based entirely on what current team members say about their experiences working at Gutterglove. This year, team members continue to highlight the company's dedication to maintaining an inclusive and supportive workplace.

"Our team members are at the heart of everything we do," said Amy Breshears, Director of People Operations at Gutterglove. "Receiving this certification for the third year in a row is a validation of our ongoing efforts to make Gutterglove a place where everyone feels respected, appreciated, and motivated to contribute their best. We will continue to listen and evolve to meet the needs of our incredible team."

Gutterglove's success in achieving this certification reflects its broader commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture. The company offers various programs and initiatives designed to support employee well-being and professional development, including programs that foster relationships across departments and support team members' personal and professional goals.

