Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.06.2024 19:02 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DSD Merchandisers, LLC Announces Voluntary Recall of Deluxe Roasted & Salted Mixed Nuts Due to Undeclared Peanut

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / DSD Merchandisers, LLC is voluntarily recalling UPC 6-51433-99651-6 Deluxe Roasted & Salted Mixed Nuts, Sell by: 10/09/24, due to the presence of undeclared peanut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Deluxe Mixed Nuts

Deluxe Mixed Nuts
Sample of label on recall product



This product is sold to Farm Fresh to You who then distributes through E-commerce through Farm Fresh to You or Full and/or Full Circle subscribers. Farm Fresh to You subscribers are located in California & Nevada. Full Circle subscribers are located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. These consumers would have received their product through mail. Product is packaged in clear plastic tubs that contain 5oz product. Product label is located at the top of the 5oz tub. The product inside of the tub is a mix of various tree nuts including Cashews, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecan Halves, Macadamia and the undeclared ingredient (Peanut). The product label does not contain a name brand only product name (Deluxe Roasted and Salted Mixed Nuts). Sell By printed on the label is 10-09-2024.

The recall was initiated after a consumer contacted DSD Merchandisers, LLC through our website to report they purchased a product and upon consuming noticed that the product contained peanuts. They then noted the label did not note Peanut on the Ingredient Statement nor the Allergen Statement portion of the label - the label just contained a packed on same equipment as product containing peanut statement. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's formulation change processes and packaging label change process.

Consumers who have purchased this product Distributed by DSD Merchandisers, LLC are urged to return product via mail marked "ATTENTION: RETURNED GOODS" to the address stated on this Release Letter.

For more information or assistance regarding this recall, consumers can contact DSD Merchandisers, LLC at 1-925-449-2044 (Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST).

This voluntary recall is being conducted in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience caused.

We appreciate your assistance,

DSD Merchandisers, LLC
6226 Industrial Way Suite A. Livermore, CA 94551
Phone: 1-925-449-2044

Contact Information

Claudia Ventura
Director of Quality Assurance
claudia@americannuts.com
81843648855

SOURCE: DSD Merchandisers, LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.