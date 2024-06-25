SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / With a mission deeply rooted in empowering creative entrepreneurship, Creative Market has become a vital platform for artists, designers, and creators to thrive financially by doing what they love. The marketplace has seen continued shop growth, powered by independent creators who upload their catalogs to the site. In just the last 12 months, more than 5,000 new shops have opened on the platform.

Creative Market Adds 5,000 New Independent Creator Shops

A Vibrant Marketplace for Creators to Monetize Their Art

As the number of creators on the platform has increased, so has the size of the catalog of design assets available. Creative Market's catalog has added over 140 million new assets in the last year including 200,000 fonts, 100,000 templates, and 20 million video assets in an all-new Stock Video category.

To encourage the release of new assets from their shops, shop owners earn elevated commissions on newly launched products. A steady stream of new assets expands the design possibilities for the marketplace's global user base.

A Platform of Prosperity

The financial achievements of shop owners on Creative Market are nothing short of remarkable. Collectively, shop owners have earned over $165 million over the platform's lifetime. Highlighting the potential for success on the platform, top shops on Creative Market have earned over $1 million. Independent creators around the world use the platform both as a source of primary and secondary income.

Over the last year, Creative Market has welcomed world-class creative professionals like Emmy award-winning filmmaker Estelle Caswell, type designer Brianna Carlucci, illustrator Taylor Rushing, London-based Studio Blanche, type designer Stefanie O'Neill, and illustrator Jordan Warren.

A Commitment to Creator Success

Adrien Piro, Chief Product Officer at Creative Market, reflects on the platform's role in empowering creators: "At Creative Market, our mission has always been to turn passion into opportunity. Seeing a truly global base of creators use our platform to showcase their work and achieve financial success is incredibly rewarding. It's not just about providing a marketplace; it's about building a global community where creativity is celebrated, and financial independence is attainable. We're proud to be a part of so many success stories and are dedicated to continuing our support for creators everywhere."

Looking to the Future

As Creative Market continues to grow, the platform remains dedicated to enhancing features and support for shop owners, ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to succeed in an ever-evolving digital marketplace. With plans to introduce more programs for creators to increase their visibility, market their products, and maximize opportunities for growth, Creative Market is poised to further elevate the success of its creative community.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

