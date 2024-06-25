B2B Negocios and Suplos Forge Groundbreaking Alliance to Revolutionize Procurement Services Across Latin America

Strategic Partnership to Streamline Supply Chains and Enhance Efficiency for Major Corporations in the Region

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / B2B Negocios, originally from Mexico with activities in Brazil and Central America, and Suplos, originally from Colombia with a subsidiary in Peru and operations in other countries, are pleased to announce a strategic alliance. This alliance aims to establish the combined entity as the premier provider of procurement services for large corporations born in the Latin American region.

B2B Negocios Logo

Together, B2B Negocios and Suplos will offer an extensive suite of services, including:

Requisition services

Electronic quoting

Purchase orders processing

Warehouse receipts

Invoice receipt

Supplier validation

Electronic catalogs

Financing of the commercial process in the industry

Contracts and invoice information

Payments between large corporate buyers and thousands of suppliers

The companies' platform is trusted by leading corporations such as Colgate-Palmolive, Kellogg's, Saint-Gobain, Ecopetrol, Kimberly-Clark, OXXO, and over 100 other major corporations. These clients, along with more than 60,000 active suppliers, rely on the platform for their procurement needs.

"By leveraging our extensive procurement data and advanced technology, this partnership with Suplos enables us to provide unparalleled solutions to the real challenges faced by large corporations in Latin America. Together, we are positioned to streamline procurement processes, increase efficiency, and deliver significant value to our clients." - Gabriel Rosales, President of B2B Negocios

The consolidation of operations between B2B Negocios and Suplos brings the following impressive metrics:

Combined sales: Approximately $10 million

EBITDA: Over $2.5 million

Workforce: More than 200 employees

Transactions processed annually: 5 million

Transaction value: Over $15 billion

Negotiations facilitated between suppliers and buyers: Over $40 billion annually

"Our alliance with B2B Negocios is a strategic move to harness our combined expertise and industry data to tackle procurement inefficiencies head-on. This collaboration will enhance our ability to offer comprehensive and innovative solutions, ultimately transforming procurement services for our clients." - Daniel Obregon, co-founder of Suplos

Both companies are recognized among the top three most relevant players in their respective markets. Their corporate offices and regional influence highlight their commitment to providing exceptional procurement solutions across Latin America.

The impact of this commercial alliance extends beyond enhanced competitiveness. It signifies a step towards offering complimentary services to corporate clients across various markets, while also optimizing internal commercial and marketing teams to better serve current and future customers. This alliance may also pave the way for the integration of other companies in the region into this growing consortium.

About B2B Negocios

B2B Negocios is a leading provider of procurement services in Mexico, Brazil, and Central America. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative and efficient procurement solutions to large corporations.

About Suplos

Suplos, based in Colombia with a subsidiary in Peru, specializes in procurement services and has a strong presence across multiple Latin American countries. The company is committed to enhancing the procurement process for its clients through advanced technology and robust service offerings.

Contact Information

Rogerio Alves Camargo

CEO, B2B Negocios

rcamargo@b2b-negocios.com

+52-55-44 40 44 75

Daniel Obregón

Co-Founder, Suplos

dobregon@suplos.com

(57601) 4898100

SOURCE: B2B Negocios

View the original press release on newswire.com.