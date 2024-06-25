Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Motointegrator, a leading expert in automotive spare parts and accessories, has unveiled the results of a comprehensive study on road safety trends across Europe. Conducted in collaboration with data research firm DataPulse, the study analyzes shifting traffic safety patterns and identifies key trends in road fatalities post-pandemic.

Motointegrator initiated this study to understand the evolving landscape of road safety in Europe and to identify critical areas that require attention for improved safety measures. The goal was to provide valuable insights to policymakers, automotive industry stakeholders, and the general public to help reduce road fatalities and enhance safety protocols across the continent.

For a deeper dive into the data and analysis, please visit the full report here:

https://motointegrator.de/blog/road-safety-eu/

Points of interest

As some European countries grapple with a resurgence in road fatalities while others enjoy historic road safety success, the continent as a whole must work to adapt to a new normal of post-pandemic travel. In this shifting landscape, both broad, historical context and granular insights revealed in Motointegrator's analysis are crucial for understanding the complexities of road safety and the multifaceted approach needed to address it.

What to expect from the Study:

Change in road fatalities worldwide Road fatality numbers in Europe over the years Road fatality rates and changes in Europe, with a special focus on pre- and after-pandemic

Anna Ganska, Motointegrator's CEO, said:

"The pandemic created an unprecedented situation that offered a glimpse into a world with fewer road collisions. Now, we are starting to see what road fatality rates could look like as we transition into post-pandemic norms."

"The recent uptick in road fatalities across certain countries signals a concerning reversal of hard-won progress. This data is a stark reminder that reducing auto-related fatalities is an ongoing battle, and we will need to be vigilant and adaptive in order to maintain Europe's status as a beacon of traffic safety."





Figure 1: Global map showing the trends in road safety leading up to the pandemic. The European continent had the greatest success in the world in reducing traffic-related fatalities.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10627/214328_98535f94d40e09fd_001full.jpg





Figure 2: A timeline showing how the EU had success in reducing road deaths before progress stalled in the years before the pandemic. Then, fatalities plummeted during the pandemic years due largely to lockdowns and limited mobility.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10627/214328_98535f94d40e09fd_002full.jpg





Figure 3: A close look at how countries have fared coming out of the pandemic. The matrix shows each country's 2023 road fatality rate from low (left) to high (right) and whether the number of fatalities is higher (red) or lower (blue) than it was in 2019.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10627/214328_98535f94d40e09fd_003full.jpg

Please credit and link to Motointegrator.de when using any part of this content.

About Motointegrator

With over a decade of expertise, Motointegrator.de is a trusted name in automotive spare parts and accessories. The online shop offers an extensive range of products for cars, trucks, motorcycles, agricultural machinery, and boats, featuring over five million spare parts.

