Foundation Software Wins Top Workplace Award 2024

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Foundation Software, LLC has been named a 2024 Top Workplaces winner by The Plain Dealer. This is the 10th year in a row and overall 13th time Foundation Software has won this award.

The Top Workplaces Awards are nationally recognized honors determined by Energage who distributes an anonymous employee feedback survey to the workplace of each nominated organization. To earn the recognition, the survey must display that employees feel energized and engaged in the company and that the company puts in effort to make employees feel valuable.

"We're devoted to making our employees feel appreciated, so it's a great honor being named a Top Workplace for the 10th year in a row," said CEO of Foundation Software Mike Ode. "We value the dedication of our employees, and it is important to me that they feel recognized in their efforts. There are many benefits to cultivating a healthy workplace and this award highlights that."

Foundation Software has spent years creating and fostering a culture of support and welcome by sponsoring company-wide benefits like wellness programs, in-office perks and catered lunches. Over the course of 17 years, Foundation has won 12 other "best" workplace awards including Top Workplace USA.

"We will continue to prioritize a happy working environment," Ode said. "When good employees feel supported and valued, the work takes care of itself."

To learn more about Foundation Software, visit foundationsoft.com.

