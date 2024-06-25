Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE OSE: SDRL) today announced that it has completed the previously disclosed sale of three jack-up rigs-the West Castor, the West Telesto, and the West Tucana-and its 50% equity interest in the joint venture that operates these rigs offshore Qatar to Seadrill's joint venture partner Gulf Drilling International for cash proceeds of $338 million.

Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely, efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national, integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit www.seadrill.com.

