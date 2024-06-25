Irish investment continues to soar in the U.S.

Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government's trade and innovation agency and the number one venture capital investor in Europe, is descending on Washington, D.C. with a delegation of over three dozen Irish companies to further expand Ireland's economic presence in the U.S. market.

The Select USA Summit (June 23 26, 2024) marks the preeminent event in the country, dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment in the U.S. Enterprise Ireland's attendance at SelectUSA demonstrates the agency's ongoing commitment to the vital Irish-U.S. relationship and its dedication to facilitating investment in the American economy.

"The U.S. presents huge growth and investment opportunities for Irish companies with its vast consumer market, workforce and business landscape," said Enterprise Ireland Head of the Americas, Aidan McKenna. "Business leaders in Ireland have long recognized this, and Irish investment in the American economy is soaring Ireland is the ninth largest foreign direct investor in the United States, investing $295 billion into the country to date. We look forward to attending the summit to further facilitate this critical relationship and drive further Irish investment in the USA."

At SelectUSA, attendees will have countless opportunities to learn more about the incentives of investment in the U.S. and build valuable relationships. Ireland's business delegation will not only showcase the ways in which investment in the American economy has benefited Irish companies, but also highlight continued opportunities for business growth in the U.S.

The biggest announcement of the week comes from Ireland's Granite Digital, which specializes in providing companies with strategy and expertise in navigating the digital landscape. The digital agency will inject funds in the U.S. market, bringing 50 new jobs to the states.

"This investment is a strategic one. At Granite Digital, we hope to strengthen our business ties to the U.S., starting with our expanded footprint in New York, and continuing to deliver award-winning client services," said Robert Carpenter, the founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Granite Digital. "We are excited to introduce our first-in-class B2B digital and technology services to a broader market here at the Summit and look forward to the opportunities to flourish out of this experience alongside our supportive partner, Enterprise Ireland."

"Enterprise Ireland's six offices across the U.S., support the addition of around 60 new U.S. presences by its client companies each year, and the expansion and investment by Irish companies in the U.S. is a core focus for the Enterprise Ireland team," McKenna continued. "The substantial investments by Irish companies in the U.S. is contributing to job creation, economic growth, and bilateral trade for both nations."

About the Irish companies accelerating investment in U.S.:

Granite Digital, the largest digital agency in Ireland, has announced a round of investment in the U.S. market. The expansion will create 50 new jobs in New York in software engineering, data science, development operations, digital advisory and customer experience. It comes in response to a growing demand in the U.S. and Granite Digital's Fortune 500 client base for innovative and award winning B2B digital solutions.

the largest digital agency in Ireland, has announced a round of investment in the U.S. market. The expansion will create 50 new jobs in New York in software engineering, data science, development operations, digital advisory and customer experience. It comes in response to a growing demand in the U.S. and Granite Digital's Fortune 500 client base for innovative and award winning B2B digital solutions. Kerry Group, with more than 50 years of experience is a leader in providing sustainable nutrition for pharmaceutical, food and beverage markets. It has continued to expand its U.S. footprint with locations in Wisconsin, Arkansas and Massachusetts to better provide sustainable nutrition across the globe.

with more than 50 years of experience is a leader in providing sustainable nutrition for pharmaceutical, food and beverage markets. It has continued to expand its U.S. footprint with locations in Wisconsin, Arkansas and Massachusetts to better provide sustainable nutrition across the globe. ClonBio, which owns and operates the world's most advanced grain biorefinery. The company is planning a five-fold increase in its investment in a formerly moth-balled biorefinery it acquired in Jefferson, Wisconsin in mid-2022. The planned $500 million-dollar cumulative investment will create 1,000 local jobs and support grain farmer incomes and the state's economy for decades to come.

which owns and operates the world's most advanced grain biorefinery. The company is planning a five-fold increase in its investment in a formerly moth-balled biorefinery it acquired in Jefferson, Wisconsin in mid-2022. The planned $500 million-dollar cumulative investment will create 1,000 local jobs and support grain farmer incomes and the state's economy for decades to come. Climeaction, an Irish climate action solutions provider, is expanding its operations to the United States, establishing a permanent base in Boston with a team of 10 people. This expansion reflects the company's significant growth and will enable Climeaction to continue to support key multinational clients in the U.S. manufacturing industry including Analog Devices, Abbott, Garrett Motion, and Aryzta.

an Irish climate action solutions provider, is expanding its operations to the United States, establishing a permanent base in Boston with a team of 10 people. This expansion reflects the company's significant growth and will enable Climeaction to continue to support key multinational clients in the U.S. manufacturing industry including Analog Devices, Abbott, Garrett Motion, and Aryzta. Hanley Energy , a global innovator in Critical Power and Energy Management solutions, today announced plans to create 150 global roles, as it opens its new $12 million US Headquarters in "Data Centre Alley" Ashburn, Virginia. In 2024, Hanley Energy will create 100 jobs in the USA and 50 in Ireland, as the company continues to expand its global operations, delivering critical power and energy management innovation to global data center operators, including Amazon Web Services and other global players

, a global innovator in Critical Power and Energy Management solutions, today announced plans to create 150 global roles, as it opens its new $12 million US Headquarters in "Data Centre Alley" Ashburn, Virginia. In 2024, Hanley Energy will create 100 jobs in the USA and 50 in Ireland, as the company continues to expand its global operations, delivering critical power and energy management innovation to global data center operators, including Amazon Web Services and other global players Sportskey, an innovative Irish SportsTech enterprise, announced its new U.S. Midwest presence, based in Chicago. SportsKey develops easy to use sports facility management, scheduling, and online booking software providing clients with increased revenue and key usage insights. SportsKey works with sports facilities in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. to transform the way they manage their facilities including key MLS professional soccer club, Chicago Fire.

an innovative Irish SportsTech enterprise, announced its new U.S. Midwest presence, based in Chicago. SportsKey develops easy to use sports facility management, scheduling, and online booking software providing clients with increased revenue and key usage insights. SportsKey works with sports facilities in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. to transform the way they manage their facilities including key MLS professional soccer club, Chicago Fire. SWOOP , in partnership with Sage and The BOSS network unveiled a new training and mentorship program, Pathways to Success. It's designed to support Black women entrepreneurs in Atlanta. Additionally, Catherine Martine, Minister for Sport, and Swoop formed a partnership with D1 Sports Training Franchise Group. The partnership will provide training for lower school and college athletes. Headquartered in Nashville, this training provides access to finance for their franchisees to assist the growth of D1 across the U.S.

, in partnership with Sage and The BOSS network unveiled a new training and mentorship program, Pathways to Success. It's designed to support Black women entrepreneurs in Atlanta. Additionally, Catherine Martine, Minister for Sport, and Swoop formed a partnership with D1 Sports Training Franchise Group. The partnership will provide training for lower school and college athletes. Headquartered in Nashville, this training provides access to finance for their franchisees to assist the growth of D1 across the U.S. ServBlock, a secure platform to transform your company's supply chain operations and address the unique challenges facing modern businesses through the integration of devices and cutting edge blockchain technology. It recently launched a new product, www.askgxp.com, an AI-powered knowledge management system for the pharmaceutical industry.

About Enterprise Ireland:

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish government's trade and innovation agency and VC arm. According to the VC and private equity platform Pitchbook, Enterprise Ireland is the number 1 VC in Europe by deal count. Enterprise Ireland is responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets. The organization works in partnership with Irish enterprises to help them start, grow, innovate and win export sales in global markets. In this way, we support sustainable economic growth, regional development and secure employment.

Across Enterprise Ireland's 39 international offices, they support Irish companies to enter and scale in global markets and actively engage buyers in overseas markets to source Irish innovation.

