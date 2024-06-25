Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Viral Vault, a leading e-commerce education platform, has announced its acquisition by Auto DS, a prominent company in the e-commerce automation industry. The acquisition, finalized this week, marks a significant milestone in the growth and expansion of both companies.

Founded in 2018 by Jordan Welch, Viral Vault has been instrumental in helping over 10,000 individuals start their own e-commerce stores and achieve their first sales on Shopify. Over the years, Viral Vault has built one of the largest education companies in the e-commerce sector, offering invaluable resources, community support, and software solutions to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Jordan Welch is an entrepreneur, YouTuber, and founder of Viral Vault, a platform designed to help people build and scale their e-commerce businesses, particularly through dropshipping. He has gained significant attention for his expertise in e-commerce and digital marketing, sharing his knowledge through online courses, tutorials, and his YouTube channel. Welch's content often focuses on business strategies, personal development, and financial independence, making him a notable figure in the online business community.

Auto DS plans to integrate Viral Vault's comprehensive education programs, vibrant community, and advanced software into its existing operations. This strategic merger aims to enhance Auto DS's ecosystem by providing a more holistic approach to e-commerce success, leveraging the strengths and expertise of both companies.

"The acquisition of Viral Vault by Auto DS represents a significant step forward for our community and our mission," said Jordan Welch, founder of Viral Vault. "Our goal has always been to help as many people as possible start their first online store. With Auto DS, we can now provide even more robust support and resources to our users."

Despite the acquisition, Viral Vault will continue to operate as usual, maintaining its mission to empower e-commerce entrepreneurs. Jordan Welch will remain actively involved in the business, focusing on running the community and supporting users through their entrepreneurial journeys, while Auto DS will oversee the company's operations.

