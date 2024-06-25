Visterra Landscape Group Ranks #50 on Landscape Management's LM150 Listing of the Top 150 Revenue-Generating Landscape Providers

Visterra's early groundswell is fueled by strong organic and M&A revenue generation, optimizing internal efficiencies, and building an industry-leading workforce

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Visterra Landscape Group, a premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced it has ranked #50 on Landscape Management's prestigious LM150 listing of the top 150 revenue-generating firms based on 2023 reported revenue. On a regional basis, Visterra ranked #13 among the largest providers in the Midwest, #24 in the Northeast, and in the Profit Center category, #21 for Mowing & Landscape Maintenance services.

According to the June 2024 edition of Landscape Management: The 2024 LM150 list highlighted yet another year of strong revenue growth, with companies reporting combined revenue of more than $18.5 billion in 2023. That represents a 14 percent increase over the total reported last year, and on average, companies that provided information to LM reported revenue increases of 20 percent vs. 2022.

"We are proud to rank on the LM150, one of the leading indicators of the landscape industry's strong and steady year-over-year growth," said Visterra CEO Alan Handley. "Visterra's 2023 revenue performance was driven by strategic acquisitions and strong double digit organic growth across the entire platform and all lines of business. Our impressive growth is a testament to how well we adhere to our core operating values - delivering exceptional customer service, attracting and retaining the best employees and prioritizing safety in everything we do."

In addition to the LM150 ranking, Visterra recently announced it has been named a winner in Lawn & Landscape's 2024 Best Places to Work survey. The prestigious employee survey submission program identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in the landscaping industry.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is a premier commercial landscaping platform, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction, and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, and career opportunities. Visterra partner companies include: Riverside Services in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and southern New Hampshire; Dyna-Mist serving Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas; and Oberson's and GroundsPRO in the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana tri-state region. For more information, visit www.vlgllc.com.

###

Contact: media@vlgllc.com

SOURCE: Visterra Landscape Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com