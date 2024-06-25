Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Eco Earth Sciences is proud to announce the official launch of Project CleanField® as well as the formal unveiling of the Canada/US Zero Emission Trade Corridor at the Canadian Climate Investor Conference, hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange on Tuesday, June 25th at the MaRS Discovery District, located in Toronto, ON.

Project CleanField® is an innovative and patented Hybrid that combines Solar power Generation with soil & groundwater Remediation. CleanField® leverages neglected, shuttered and often contaminated industrial brownfields for the rapid deployment of DC Microgrids while concurrently addressing contaminated soil and groundwater. This innovative approach further contributes to urban renewal and economic development.

DC microgrids are required to address the power infrastructure requirement for the next generation of large-class zero-emission transportation. Microgrids ensure optimal energy, generation, storage and distribution, reducing reliance on traditional power grids.

Canada/US Zero Emission Trade Corridor: A New Era in Sustainable Trade:

In March of this year, The US Department of Energy & Transportation announced the Zero Emission Freight Corridor Strategy (ZEF). The ZEF will accelerate cross-sector investments in zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle infrastructure to achieve a zero-emission freight network.

Today, ECO Earth Sciences Inc. announces the formation of the Canadian Zero Emission Trade Corridor (ZETC). Powered in part by Cleanfield DC Microgrids, the ZETC will connect Canada's major centers, cross border, to ZEF hubs facilitating Carbon Free trade between Canada and the US as early as 2026.

Says Patrick Kehoe, CEO of ECO Earth Sciences Inc: "Every day nearly 30,000 trucks cross our international border. These movements generate over 7 million tons of C02 annually. Repurposing Industrial Brownfields and leveraging their robust grid connectivity, Cleanfield® can accelerate this transition timeline and will play a crucial role in emission reduction initiatives."

Looking Ahead:

Patrick Kehoe, founder of Eco Earth Sciences Inc. envisions Project CleanField as a catalyst for sustainable change. Leveraging his 30+ years of experience in civil engineering and public service, Patrick is committed to advancing research and development, forging strategic partnerships, and driving the transition towards a greener, more sustainable future.

About Eco Earth Sciences:

With a mission to protect and preserve the environment, ECO is at the forefront of developing technologies that address contemporary environmental challenges as well as promoting a cleaner, greener future.

