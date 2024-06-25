New Holland Presents Alternative Fuel Solutions and Machine of the Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / New Holland, a brand of CNH, devoted a key area of its stand at the 29th edition of Agrishow to its alternative fuel tractor developments and Machine of the Year Brazil, the Guardian SP310F sprayer.

The T4 Electric Power - the industry's first 100% electric utility tractor concept with automated functions - and the T6.180 Methane Power - the world's first tractor powered by biomethane generated from the decomposition of organic waste and animal manure took pride of place alongside the Guardian SP310F sprayer.

Reaffirming its global leadership in clean energy, the New Holland stand featured the T6.180 Methane Power tractor launched as a commercial product in 2022 and now available in the Brazilian market.

The T4 Electric Power, an agricultural tractor powered entirely by electricity is the first utility tractor powered entirely by a battery pack that replaces the internal combustion diesel engine, eliminating tractor emissions and helping protect the environment.

Launched at Agrishow 2024, New Holland's new Guardian SP310F sprayer was announced at the event as Machine Of The Year Brazil 2024/2025 in the Spraying Machines category. The award was given following judgement by a technical committee of researchers from various regions of Brazil, who analysed the characteristics of entered products based on technical and scientific criteria, assessing not only functionality and performance, but also ethical issues, sustainability and the potential to transform industries and societies.

To meet modern farming's need for precision agriculture, the Guardian SP310F features the IntelliView 12 monitor, with remote access connectivity via the customer internet portal for instant monitoring and recording of operations, enhancing fleet management. The sprayer can also be monitored by the IntelliCentre, staffed by New Holland specialists focused on maximising machine performance for customers.

T4 Electric Power

