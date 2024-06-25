Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders holding shares entitled to exercise approximately 77.61% of the votes attributable to all of HEALWELL's outstanding shares attended the Meeting in person or were represented by proxy.

All matters of business set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 23, 2024 (the "Circular") were passed at the Meeting, including:

Fixing the number of directors at five and electing management's five nominees to the board of directors.

Appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as auditor of the Company.

Additional details on the voting results are set out below. For more information on the resolutions and the business of the Meeting, readers should refer to the Circular, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Election of Directors

304,378,958 votes, or approximately 100% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of the fixing the number of directors of the Company at five.

The details of the voting results for the election of each of the five director nominees are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Dr. Alexander Dobranowski 303,187,917 99.612 1,181,083 0.388 Kingsley Ward 303,142,919 99.597 1,226,081 0.403 Bashar Al-Rehany 303,141,919 99.597 1,227,081 0.403 Hamed Shahbazi 303,142,917 99.597 1,226,083 0.403 Erik Danudjaja 303 ,187,917 99.612 1,181,083 0.388

Appointment of Auditors

304,379,460 votes, or approximately 100% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of appointing PwC as the new external auditor of the Company. PwC was selected following a recommendation from the Company's Audit Committee after taking into consideration, among other things, PWC's qualifications, cost, staffing model, technology and independence, and succeeds the Company's former auditor, BDO Canada LLP ("BDO").

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

For more information:

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, HEALWELL AI Inc.

Phone: 604-572-6392

ir@healwell.ai

