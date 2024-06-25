Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
25.06.2024 23:14 Uhr
Marathon Bank Announced Today the Promotion of Michelle Knopf to Chief Operating Officer

WAUSAU, WI / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Marathon Bank announced today the promotion of Michelle Knopf to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Michelle brings over 30 years of valuable experience in the banking industry, most recently serving as Marathon Bank's Director of Mortgage Services.

Michelle Knopf

Michelle Knopf
Michelle Knopf, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

During her tenure at Marathon Bank, Michelle has played a key role in the bank's growth, particularly its expansion into Southeast Wisconsin. While her expertise lies in the mortgage business with decades of experience, her skillset extends far beyond that, encompassing commercial lending, operations, and regulatory compliance.

"I'm thrilled to take on these additional responsibilities and continue serving Marathon Bank's customers," said Knopf. "Officially assuming executive oversight of other areas within the bank is a privilege, and I deeply appreciate the trust and support from the CEO and Board of Directors."

"Since joining Marathon Bank in 2018, Michelle has been an invaluable asset," said Nicholas W. Zillges, CEO of Marathon Bank and Marathon Bancorp, Inc. "Her expertise and experience across all areas of banking are truly irreplaceable. Her promotion to this senior leadership role will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on the bank, benefiting both our customers and shareholders."

Prior to joining Marathon Bank, Michelle served as a Vice President at Intercity Bank, where she managed commercial banking business development, the mortgage department, and customer relationships.

ABOUT MARATHON BANK

Since 1902, Marathon Bank has been Marathon County's original community bank. To meet the changing banking needs of friends and neighbors, we continue to add some of the most innovative products and services. Our convenient branches located throughout both Marathon County and Southeastern Wisconsin help us stay connected to the growing community and give our customers easy access to their accounts.

Marathon Bank provides traditional deposit services, such as checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. In addition, we offer residential, commercial and construction loans, mortgages, home equity loans and small business loans. Our suite of business banking services includes treasury management products, deposit accounts and feature-rich online services.

To learn more about Marathon Bank and discover its connection to the growing community, visit marathonbank.com.

Contact Information

Susan Osness
Executive Assistant
susano@marathonsavingsbank.com
715-845-7331

Nick Zillges
President & CEO
nickz@marathonbank.com
(715) 845-7331

SOURCE: Marathon Bank

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
