Gina Corena & Associates Participates in 2024 Nevada Justice Association Annual Summer Gala This Weekend

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Gina Corena & Associates, a leading personal injury law firm in Las Vegas, is proud to announce its participation in last weekend's 2024 Nevada Justice Association (NJA) Annual Summer Gala. This prestigious event, which brings together legal professionals from across the state, took place in Las Vegas on June 21, 2024, at Durango Casino & Resort. Community involvement is an integral part of Gina Corena & Associates' mission, and the law firm is committed to participating in events that serve both the legal industry and beyond in the state of Nevada.

NJA Annual Summer Gala 2024

Attorney Gina M. Corena and her staff attend the Nevada Justice Association Annual Summer Gala at Durango Casino & Resort on June 21, 2024.

The NJA Annual Summer Gala is a cornerstone event for the Nevada legal community, offering networking opportunities and celebrating the achievements of legal professionals who have made significant contributions to justice in Nevada. Gina Corena & Associates would like to congratulate this year's Trial Lawyer of the Year, Marjorie Hauf, and all Nevada honorees. It is an honor for the firm's attorneys and full staff to be surrounded by so many successful legal professionals celebrating accomplishments.

"We are honored to be part of this important event," said Gina Corena, founding member and managing partner at Gina Corena & Associates. "We are more than just a law firm. We are part of the community. Our firm is committed to fighting for the rights of accident victims, and the NJA Gala provides an excellent opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals and stay at the forefront of legal developments in our field."

Gina Corena & Associates has established itself as a leading personal injury law firm in Las Vegas, and the firm is known for its dedication to advocating for clients with an impressive track record of successful case results. The firm's attendance at the gala emphasizes its ongoing commitment to excellence and community engagement within the Nevada legal landscape. The firm's power team has a vision of experience, competence and ethics put into action for Nevada clients every single day. "My mission is you," says founding member attorney Gina Corena.

For more information about Gina Corena & Associates and their legal services, please visit Gina Corena & Associates' website or call (702) 680-1111.

Contact Information

Gina M. Corena

Founding Member & Managing Partner

press@corenalaw.com

702-680-1111

SOURCE: Gina Corena & Associates

View the original press release on newswire.com.