Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C3BM | ISIN: CA38150E1079 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.06.2024 23:26 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Goldflare Announces Changes in Leadership

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Michel Desjardins, currently President of the Board of Directors, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. Mr. Desjardins succeeds Mr. Ghislain Morin, who, due to significant health issues, has decided to step down from his position. However, Mr. Morin will retain his role on the board of directors. All members of the management and the board would like to thank Mr. Morin for his service since he took office in 2019.

Furthermore, Ms. Sara Pedneault, a production geology engineer who currently serves on the board of directors and the audit committee of the Company, will assume the role of Chairperson of the Board of Directors. The aforementioned changes will take effect as of this announcement.

' It is with pleasure and mixed emotions that I accept the role of CEO of Goldflare, feeling both honored by the board's trust and saddened for Mr. Morin. Nevertheless, critical decisions lie ahead for the health and sustainability of the Company, and I will dedicate all my energy toward this goal. A heartfelt thank you to Ghislain Morin for his contributions to the company, which will undoubtedly continue within the board," stated Michel Desjardins, the new CEO of Goldflare Exploration.

The Company also wishes to confirm to shareholders that its Annual General and Special Meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 21st, during which a critical vote on a reverse stock split will be put forth to shareholders. Details regarding this proposed restructuring will be communicated in the coming weeks through the Management Proxy Circular.

For more information:

Michel Desjardins
CEO
819 638-9138
micheldesjardins@goldflare.ca		David Corbeil-Héneault
Chief Financial Officer
450-622-4066
comptabilite@goldflare.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.