Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced in the Company's news release of June 14, 2024.

Irving issued 2,740,000 units (each, a "Unit") under the Private Placement at a price of $0.40 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $1,096,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant, with each whole Share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share for a period of three years at a price of $0.55 per Share. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring on October 26, 2024. Finder's fees in the aggregate amount of $3,600 were paid in respect of some of the subscriptions received under the Private Placement.

The material change report concerning the Private Placement was filed less than 21 days before the date of closing of the Private Placement. The Company believes that it was reasonable to do so on the basis that it was prudent to close the Private Placement at the earliest possible opportunity.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209

info@IRVresources.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

