Viatris Named to TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 List

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that it has been named to the inaugural edition of TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024. This recognition is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 list recognizes leading companies in corporate social responsibility from over 30 countries. Companies were evaluated in more than 20 key performance indicators related to sustainability management and disclosure, such as greenhouse gas emissions, commitment to goals and initiatives and compliance with international reporting standards. Out of over 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies assessed, the top 500 were awarded based on revenue, market capitalization, and public prominence.

"Being included on TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 list is acknowledgement of our colleagues' continuous work to advance more sustainable operations and responsible practices that enable Viatris to supply high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually," said Lina Andersson, Head of Global Sustainability, Viatris. We have worked diligently and will continue to do so, to be considered a trusted partner as we work to help close gaps to access to care, build more resilient healthcare systems, and uphold a reliable global supply of medicines."

Viatris is a signatory to the U.N. Global Compact based on our belief that companies can be relevant partners in the collective efforts required to address many of these persistent challenges. As a global healthcare company with an exceptionally broad and diverse portfolio, global reach and a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, Viatris' most significant contribution is building sustainable access to medicine at scale - which is core to the Company's business and is the foundation of its operating and business model.

Being named to TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 list follows inclusion on USA TODAY's list of America's Climate Leaders this past May.

Other accolades for Viatris include inclusion on 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 Ranking, Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2024, TIME's World's Best Companies 2023 list and Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2023. The Company has also been included on Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2022 and 2021, and has received Great Place to Work® certifications and Top Employers certifications in multiple countries, among others.

To learn more about Viatris' efforts and overall impact, visit Viatris' 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

