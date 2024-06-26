Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Transportation solutions company Wave has landed in Atlanta and Dallas. Its success is credited to an AI-first strategy coupled with a passionate focus on quality customer service.





Wave, an emerging player in the transportation and delivery sector, aims to revolutionize the ridesharing and delivery market with its AI-driven platform. Through advanced artificial intelligence and a focus on exceptional customer service, Wave is set to corner significant portions of the market, especially in hotspot cities Dallas and Atlanta.

Wave attributes its recent success to its multifaceted perspective on customer satisfaction. The company's in-house AI algorithms optimize routes, predict demand, and enhance safety.

"Our AI is the soul of how we operate," states Wave's CEO Diondre Lewis. "Through it, we can predict client needs and run the entire system."

Capitalizing on Market Growth

According to recent market research, the global ridesharing market is projected to reach $231.62 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.89% from 2023 to 2027. Wave is set to capture a significant market share over the next few years by fully leveraging and scaling AI/Automation, ultra-safe, high-quality customer service, and deep business-to-business integrations.

Wave conducts thorough background checks, visually inspects drivers and vehicles, and provides comprehensive driver training. "At Wave, safety isn't just a feature-it's a major part of our identity. We go above and beyond standard industry practices. Considering that we handle corporate executives, children, and non-emergency medical cases, we have to be very stringent," emphasizes Lewis.

Other Ventures

In addition to its focus on safety, Wave is known for consistently supporting local communities. Wave prioritizes the needs of underserved populations by providing reliable and cost-effective transportation solutions. Through its WaveBites food delivery service, Wave aims to support local restaurants and businesses with high-dollar order delivery, bringing more customers to each neighborhood economy. Wave also provides complimentary ride programs to non-profits that serve vulnerable populations.

Wave's exceptional customer service extends to its driver support system. Wave offers competitive wages, insurance coverage, and comprehensive driver training. "We believe that taking good care of our drivers is the key to delivering better services for our riders," states Lewis. "Our drivers are the face of our company, and we invest in their success."

Plans for the Future

Wave continues to expand its presence in Atlanta, Dallas, and other major cities. Its recent acceptance as a rideshare provider to the ATL airport - one among the world's largest airports - has significantly accelerated the ramping efforts in Atlanta, where it will fuel phenomenal growth opportunities for Wave. Many users adopted the app in 2024, demonstrating the success of the company's focus on unparalleled customer service and the utilization of advanced technology. Wave aims to go public and continue to scale its unique model across the globe.

"Our goal is to become the go-to partner for businesses and individuals for anything transportation. Maintaining proper customer relationships is the name of the game, and we plan to keep playing for years to come," concludes Lewis.

About Wave

Wave is a transportation and delivery company that harnesses the power of AI and automation to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient services to businesses and communities. Founded by Diondre Lewis, Wave has rapidly gained a reputation as a trusted partner for companies seeking ultra-safe, reliable and effective ridesharing, food delivery, and non-emergency medical transportation solutions.

