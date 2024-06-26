New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - The Nailwal Fellowship, founded by Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, is now accepting applications for its 2024 cohort. The program is designed to encourage talented builders to take the leap of faith into the web3 space by offering a strong network and financial security.

The Nailwal Fellowship offers a unique opportunity for selected fellows to receive:

Financial Support : Each fellow receives a $50,000 grant to commit to building in web3 for six months.

: Each fellow receives a $50,000 grant to commit to building in web3 for six months. Mentorship : Access to a network of industry leaders and experts from the Symbolic Capital team and the Beacon Accelerator mentor community.

: Access to a network of industry leaders and experts from the Symbolic Capital team and the Beacon Accelerator mentor community. Resources: Comprehensive support to navigate the challenges of building in the web3 space, including technical guidance and strategic advice.

The program's success is evident from the accomplishments of its inaugural cohort, who have set high standards for future participants.

Sandeep Nailwal expressed his excitement about the new cohort, stating, "I'm so proud of what our first fellows achieved. Within just a few months, they've founded companies, joined leading accelerators like CSX, Alliance, and Beacon, and raised from top investors like 1kx, a16z, and more. Given the success of the inaugural Cohort, I can't wait to support more talented founders with Cohort 2."

Applications for the 2024 cohort are open until July 22nd. Individuals from all backgrounds with a passion for blockchain technology and a vision for the future of web3 are encouraged to apply. This is an unparalleled opportunity to join a community of like-minded innovators and benefit from the extensive support and resources provided by the Nailwal Fellowship.

Interested individuals can apply here: https://www.nailwalfellowship.org/apply.

For more information on the Nailwal Fellowship and its mission to empower the next generation of web3 builders, please visit https://www.nailwalfellowship.org/.

