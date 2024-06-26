CryptoQuant

CryptoQuant Integrates TRON Data to Empower Users with Enhanced Blockchain Analytics



26-Jun-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

CryptoQuant Integrates TRON Data to Empower Users with Enhanced Blockchain Analytics NEWS RELEASE BY CRYPTOQUANT Download PDF Download multimedia Seoul, South Korea | June 25, 2024 08:59 PM Eastern Daylight Time Seoul, South Korea, June 26, 2024 - CryptoQuant, a leader in blockchain analytics, is excited to announce the integration of TRON data into its comprehensive analytical platform. This development is set to revolutionize how users interact with and derive insights from the TRON network. CryptoQuant's enhanced platform now offers expanded capabilities for both novice and seasoned blockchain enthusiasts to explore in-depth data and trends about the TRON ecosystem. Users can access a wide range of metrics and analytics tools designed to provide detailed insights into the blockchain's dynamics, enabling more informed decision-making and strategy development. This integration also significantly improves data quality by ensuring data consistency. Key Highlights of the Integration: Data-Driven Insights: Users can now explore various queries and generate data-driven insights into the dynamics of the TRON network, directly from CryptoQuant.

Enhanced User Experience: The integration ensures that users have seamless access to TRON data, enriching the user experience with expanded functionalities, new data sets, and a more robust analytical toolkit.

Opportunities for Informed Decision-Making: With the inclusion of TRON data, CryptoQuant users can enhance their strategies and broaden their comprehension of blockchain analytics, enabling more effective decision-making processes.

Analyst Intelligence: CryptoQuant will offer real-time, data-driven insights from top-notch on-chain analysts on the TRON network. CryptoQuant's Head of Research, Julio Moreno, said, "Access to TRON network data via CryptoQuant's platform is crucial for both investors and researchers to make more informed decisions by analyzing real-time and historical data on TRON's network activity, transaction volumes, and market trends. This helps in identifying investment opportunities and assessing potential risks." "TRON DAO's collaboration with CryptoQuant marks a significant milestone in our journey towards greater transparency and enhanced market analytics," said Dave Uhryniak, TRON DAO Ecosystem Lead, "This collaboration leverages CryptoQuant's cutting-edge data analysis capabilities to deepen our insights and reinforce our commitment to providing a secure, scalable, and user-centric blockchain ecosystem." This integration is expected to attract a broader user base and foster a deeper understanding of the blockchain landscape, reinforcing CryptoQuant's position as a pioneering force in blockchain analytics. About CryptoQuant CryptoQuant is an industry-leading blockchain analytics platform that offers comprehensive data solutions and insights to users worldwide. With a focus on empowering users through accessible and in-depth blockchain data, CryptoQuant continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its users. CryptoQuant utilizes various data integration tools such as ETL, ELT, real-time data integration, application integration (API), data virtualization, and federated data integration to enhance its data processing capabilities. CryptoQuant | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | YouTube Media Contact Nick Pitto nick@cryptoquant.com About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of June 2024, it has over 233.71 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.75 billion total transactions, and over $21.82 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Nick Pitto nick@cryptoquant.com DOWNLOAD DOWNLOAD ALL



