dsm-firmenich issues €800 million long-term bond

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich today announces the successful launch of its inaugural €800 million bond with a ten-year maturity due in 2034, at a coupon of 3.625%. The bond will be issued by DSM B.V. and will be guaranteed by DSM-Firmenich AG pursuant to the recently established cross-guarantee structure.

The proceeds of the new bond will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of existing indebtedness.

The terms are laid down in the €8 billion Debt Issuance Program of dsm-firmenich alongside the Final Terms of this issuance, both of which are available here.

The re-offer price for the ten-year bond tranche was 99.456%. Based on this price, the yield is 3.691%. The bonds will shortly be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

DSM-Firmenich AG is rated A3 (stable outlook) by Moody's and A- (stable outlook) by S&P.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

