Dutch developer Lion Storage has secured an irrevocable building permit for its 364 MW/1457 MWh battery energy storage project located in the Vlissingen port, in the southwestern Netherlands. From pv magazine ESS News site After unveiling the project earlier this year, Dutch developer Lion Storage announced Monday that its flagship battery energy storage system (BESS) project Mufasa has reached a major milestone as its building permit had been granted irrevocably. With a power output of 364 MW and a capacity of 1457 MWh, the project is poised to claim the title of the largest utility-scale BESS ...

