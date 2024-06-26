iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, and SFR, the second largest telecoms operator in France announce today the renewal of their partnership for Voice and Mobile international services.

This long-term deal, which is focused on providing SFR with enhanced economies of scale, a future-proof network, systems, and customer service capabilities, enables SFR to get competitive pricing and quality enhancements.

"iBASIS is a long-term partner for SFR especially as we share the same vision of providing innovative services that support growth and digital transformation. Their quality commitment and the dedication of the team have fostered a fruitful collaboration across both companies," said Mehdi Boudah, EVP, Wholesale Division, SFR. "We are extremely pleased to extend the partnership by four years and continue to leverage iBASIS's robust and flexible platform in carrying international voice and mobile services securely."

This extended partnership demonstrates iBASIS's successful management of international traffic, Quality of Service (QoS) delivery, and excellent performance of iBASIS's advanced fraud management system to protect voice revenues. SFR was one of the first adopters of iBASIS's FraudLock and has significantly mitigated fraudulent attacks, resulting in guaranteed optimal security and revenue savings.

"The strong relationship that has been established with SFR is the result of years of collaboration, team support, and our continuing focus on improving systems, aligning resources, and creating initiatives to best support our customers," added Edwin van Ierland, CEO, iBASIS Voice Mobile Data. "We are dedicated to maintaining this relationship and ensuring we continue to deliver the most innovative and high-quality services to support the growth of SFR."

"SFR's agreement for an additional four years is testament to our focus on performance and innovation to better carry our customers' communications worldwide," said Alexandre Pébereau, Group CEO and Founder, Tofane Global. "It is validation of our global and entrepreneurial path, and we look forward to helping SFR maintain its premier quality network performance, especially ensuring local and international visitors stay effortlessly connected during this year's Olympic Games."

About iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist and Tier One IPX vendor with 800+ LTE destinations. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 28 locations worldwide. iBASIS optimizes global connectivity, quality and security, so customers achieve high return on voice, SMS A2P messaging, mobile data, 5G roaming, and IoT. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

About SFR

SFR is the 2nd French largest communications company and serves nearly 27 million customers, businesses, local authorities and other telecom companies. Providing a fibre optic network (FTTH FTTB) of more than 37 million eligible connections, SFR was the first operator to launch 3G, 4G, and 5G in France. SFR covers 99.9% of the population with 4G and 76% with 5G. SFR achieved a turnover near 11 billion euros in 2023.

