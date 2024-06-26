Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2024 08:11 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tongwei Debuts TNC-G12/G12R Series Modules at InterSolar Europe 2024

MUNICH, June 26, 2024, the world's first photovoltaic company listed on Fortune Global 500, completed their perfect debut at the Intersolar Europe, and held a grand "Shine on Munich" Gala to celebrate their success.

Tongwei Debuts TNC-G12/G12R Series Modules at InterSolar Europe 2024

During the exposition, Tongwei showcased the TNC-G12/G12R series modules, which come with numerous advantages, such as high efficiency, low temperature coefficient, and minimal degradation. With the advantages of strict control over incoming material quality, the modules utilize self-developed and self-produced solar cells for the TNC-G12/G12R series, ushering the industry into an era of high-power performance with enhanced quality and efficiency.

Tongwei also released its 2023 ESG Report called "Together to win", and garnered certifications from KIWA-PVEL, BSI, and Fitch. The event attracted significant interest from partners, leading to the cooperation agreements with clients including Econergy, KP Solar Group SMLLC, Wattkraft, EEN, and Nordic Sun & PTE.

Amid the excitement of Intersolar Europe and the Euro 2024, Tongwei hosted the "Shine On Munich" Gala. Ms.Liu Shuqi, Chairwoman & CEO of Tongwei, invited football legend Massimo Ambrosini and more than 200 customers to attend Tongwei's "Football Night",which combined the worlds of sports and sustainable energy, creating a memorable celebration to honor the advancements in the photovoltaic industry.

Throughout the event, Ms.Liu Shuqi had a positive interaction with Mr.Ambrosini, and she also expressed Tongwei's vision to the guests, "Tongwei remains committed to long-termism, dedicating itself with professionalism to crafting each module for our global customers."

Tongwei's proactive approach to advancing sustainable energy solutions underscores its commitment to driving global innovation and establishing new benchmarks in the photovoltaic industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f6b58b7-6d98-4a85-8853-fa205c1576e4


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.