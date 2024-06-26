DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Company Update

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Company Update 26-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 June 2024 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Company Update The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has received the cash sum of GBP235,125 following the result of the tender offer at 5.39p per share in respect of approximately 94% of the shares held in Phoenix Digital Assets plc by the Company. The Directors are also pleased to announce that they have agreed on behalf of the Company to dispose of the Company's shareholding of 250,000 shares in Impact Oil & Gas Limited ("Impact") at 56.9p per share for the sum of GBP142,250, a 5.6X return on the Company's investment. The sale is subject to completion of a farmout by Impact. It is anticipated that completion will occur before 30 September 2024. Following the above disposals the company will hold equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Mafula Energy Limited Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc The Directors continue to look at opportunities to add value for shareholders and are currently reviewing potential investments in a range of companies from African copper and gold explorers, onshore oil explorers, to digital payments entities. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Daniel Ingram Tel: 0203 981 4178 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: TST TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 330179 EQS News ID: 1933031 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

