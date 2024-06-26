Anzeige
26.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Company Update

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Company Update 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Company Update 
26-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 June 2024 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
Company Update 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has received the cash sum of GBP235,125 following 
the result of the tender offer at 5.39p per share in respect of approximately 94% of the shares held in Phoenix Digital 
Assets plc by the Company. 
The Directors are also pleased to announce that they have agreed on behalf of the Company to dispose of the Company's 
shareholding of 250,000 shares in Impact Oil & Gas Limited ("Impact") at 56.9p per share for the sum of GBP142,250, a 
5.6X return on the Company's investment. The sale is subject to completion of a farmout by Impact. It is anticipated 
that completion will occur before 30 September 2024. 
Following the above disposals the company will hold equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: 
 
D3 Energy 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
Elephant Oil Corp 
Mafula Energy Limited 
Minergy Limited 
Mosi Copper Limited 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
Pilar Gold Inc 
Rift Resources Limited 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
Trigon Metals Inc 
Tucano Gold Inc 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
The Directors continue to look at opportunities to add value for shareholders and are currently reviewing potential 
investments in a range of companies from African copper and gold explorers, onshore oil explorers, to digital payments 
entities. 
For further details please contact: 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
Daniel Ingram Tel: 0203 981 4178 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 330179 
EQS News ID:  1933031 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1933031&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
