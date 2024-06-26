Partnerships with steel equipment producers in the US state of Ohio and two locations in Texas will enable Origami Solar to have its steel solar module frames shipped from fabricator to module manufacturer in one to two days. From pv magazine USA Origami Solar has announced partnerships with three US steel fabricators who will domestically produce steel solar module frames in Ohio and Texas. The company expects to ship steel frames to customers in the first quarter of 2025. By producing regionally, frames will reach module manufacturers in one to two days. "America has one of the world's strongest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...